Watch Live: Funeral service for former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter

Watch live as Rosalynn Carter’s funeral service takes place in Plains, Georgia, the small town of where she was born and raised.

The former first lady died aged 96 on 19 November. Guests will say their final farewells at the funeral, which marks the culmination of three days of mourning and services dedicated to remembering Carter.

The funeral takes place at Maranatha Baptist Church, where the Carters have been members since returning to Georgia after Jimmy Carter’s term in the White House.

Rosalynn’s casket will be buried in a plot that’ she’ll share with her 99-year-old husband one day. She and the former president were married for 77 years, having met when Jimmy was three and she was a newborn.