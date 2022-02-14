Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Monday, Feb. 14

Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Monday, Feb. 14

A roundup of gold medals from Monday, Feb. 14, at the Beijing Games:

BOBSLED

WOMEN'S MONOBOB

Former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries easily won the inaugural women’s monobob event. It was her third Olympic gold medal and her first for the U.S.

It was also the first sliding medal for the U.S. in seven events so far at the Beijing Games.

Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. won silver. It was the fourth medal of Meyers Taylor’s career, the most won by anyone in USA Bobsled history. Christine de Bruin of Canada won bronze.

Humphries, who also has four medals, began sliding for the U.S. in 2019 and got her citizenship in December. That allowed her to represent the U.S. in Beijing.

FIGURE SKATING

ICE DANCE

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France broke their own ice dance world record to win the Olympic gold medal that narrowly eluded them four years ago in Pyeongchang

Papadakis and Cizeron scored 136.15 points to “Elegie” by the early 20th century French composer Gabriel Faure. That gave them 226.98 points

Russian world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took silver with 220.51 points while the American duo of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue claimed bronze in their final Olympics. The two have already announced they plan to retire.

