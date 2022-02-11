Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Friday, Feb. 11

A roundup of gold medals from Friday, Feb. 11, at the Beijing Games:

___

ALPINE SKIING

WOMEN'S SUPER-G

Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland won the women’s super-G at the Beijing Games, capturing her first Olympic gold medal.

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin finished ninth after failing to finish in either of her two previous races in Beijing.

It was Gut-Behrami’s first Olympic gold after two successive fourth-place finishes in super-G at the Winter Games.

Mirjam Puchner of Austria won silver and Michelle Gisin of Switzerland won bronze.

___

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

MEN'S 15KM CLASSIC

Finland’s Iivo Niskanen maintained his classic skiing dominance, winning gold in the 15-kilometer cross country race.

Niskanen crossed the line and collapsed, spread eagle, with a time of 37 minutes, 54.8 seconds. It was his third Olympic gold. He won the 50-kilometer classic race in Pyeongchang and the classic team sprint at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Alexander Bolshunov of Russia won silver 23.2 seconds back, while Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway secured the bronze 37.5 seconds behind the Finn.

___

SNOWBOARD

MEN'S HALFPIPE

Japan’s Ayumu Hirano won gold with a boundary-pushing run in the men’s halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics.

There was no doubt over the winner after Hirano’s electric performance as the last rider to go. His run included an intricate and unprecedented series of flips and spins that pushed a sport obsessed with progression to new heights. His score of 96 reflected that and the two-time Olympic silver medalist moved past Scotty James of Australia. Jan Scherrer of Switzerland took bronze.

Three-time gold medalist Shaun White was fourth in what he has said will be his final competition.

___

