Former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, who pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud, has died

Bernie Kerik, who served as New York City’s police commissioner on 9/11 and later pleaded guilty to tax fraud before being pardoned, has died

Via AP news wire
Friday 30 May 2025 03:12 BST
Obit Bernard Kerik
Obit Bernard Kerik (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Bernie Kerik, who served as New York City's police commissioner on 9/11 and later pleaded guilty to tax fraud before being pardoned, has died. He was 69.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed his death on Thursday on social media, saying it came “after a private battle with illness.”

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reflected on his long history with his former police commissioner on his show Thursday.

“We’ve been together since the beginning. He’s like my brother,” Giuliani said through tears. “I was a better man for having known Bernie. I certainly was a braver and stronger man.”

Kerik, an Army veteran, rose to the pinnacle of law enforcement before a fall so steep that even a city jail named after him was renamed.

In 2010, he pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud and false statement charges, partially stemming from over $250,000 in apartment renovations he received from a construction firm that authorities say counted on Kerik to convince New York officials it had no organized crime links. He served three years in prison before his release in 2013.

President Donald Trump pardoned Kerik during a 2020 clemency blitz. Kerik was among the guests feting Trump after his first appearance in federal court in Florida in a case related to his handling of classified documents, attending the former president’s remarks at his Bedminster, New Jersey, club.

Kerik was appointed by Rudy Giuliani to serve as police commissioner in 2000 and was in the position during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

He later worked for the former major of New York City surrounding the efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss.

