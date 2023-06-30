Czech film festival in the spa town of Karlovy Vary kicks off with an award for actor Russell Crowe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary has kicked off its 57th edition with an award planned for Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe.

Crowe, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2001 for his role in “Gladiator,” is to be honored for his outstanding contribution to world cinema on the opening night Friday.

Crowe, a New Zealand native, will also perform with his band Indoor Garden Party on Friday and will present his movie “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” the following day.

Organizers will also honor Swedish actress Alicia Vikander and Scottish actor Ewan McGregor.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival runs through July 8. The grand jury will consider 11 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.