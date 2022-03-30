German economic advisers slash 2022 growth forecast to 1.8%
The German government’s panel of independent economic advisers has slashed its 2022 growth forecast for Europe’s biggest economy in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and concern over energy supplies and prices
German economic advisers slash 2022 growth forecast to 1.8%Show all 2
The German government's panel of independent economic advisers on Wednesday slashed its 2022 growth forecast for Europe's biggest economy in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and concern over energy supplies and prices.
The group forecast that Germany's gross domestic product will expand by only 1.8% this year, compared with the 4.6% it predicted in November.
Last year, the country's GDP grew by 2.8%; in the final quarter of 2021, it shrank by 0.7% compared with the previous three-month period.
“The high dependence on Russian energy supplies entails a considerable risk of lower economic output and even a recession with significantly higher inflation rates.,” the panel said.
The economists said in a statement that “Germany should immediately do everything possible to take precautions against a suspension of Russian energy supplies and quickly end its dependence on Russian energy sources.”
They added that “in the long term, the goal must be to ensure higher energy security, for example by expanding renewable energies and diversifying energy imports.” Those steps reflect the German government's policy.
Shortly before the economists released their forecast, Germany triggered an early warning level for natural gas supplies amid concerns that Russia could cut off deliveries unless it is paid in rubles.
The panel of advisers forecast growth of 3.6% in 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.