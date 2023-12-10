Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Moscow hosts a fashion forum with designers from Brazil, China, India and South Africa

Via AP news wire
Sunday 10 December 2023 05:12

AP PHOTOS: Moscow hosts a fashion forum with designers from Brazil, China, India and South Africa

Show all 19

An international fashion forum in Moscow has brought together designers from Brazil, China, India, South Africa and other countries, an event that underlined Russia’s shift away from the West amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The forum that wrapped up earlier this month was called BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2023, a reference to the BRICS grouping that includes Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

Russia has named expanding ties with BRICS members as one of its top foreign policy priorities amid the tensions with the West over the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine.

The fashion summit sponsored by the Moscow city government featured runway shows by designers from 12 countries. It was attended by fashion industry professionals from about 60 countries and included business meetings and open discussions.

Designers who took part in the show presented their collections in some of Moscow’s most iconic locations, including Zaryadye Park next to Red Square, the Russian State Library and the State Historical Museum.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in