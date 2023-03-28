Russia says it test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia's Defense Ministry says Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

The ministry said Tuesday that two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.

The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

It said the exercise took place in the Peter The Great Bay in the Sea of Japan but did not give more precise coordinates.

Japan's Defense Ministry had no immediate response. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.