Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Russia says it test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan

Russia's Defense Ministry says Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 28 March 2023 05:13
Russia Japan Missile Test
Russia Japan Missile Test
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Russia's Defense Ministry says Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

The ministry said Tuesday that two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.

The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

It said the exercise took place in the Peter The Great Bay in the Sea of Japan but did not give more precise coordinates.

Japan's Defense Ministry had no immediate response. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in