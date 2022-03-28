Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators will resume face-to-face talks in Turkey this week. Russia has increasingly focused on grinding down Ukraine’s military in the east in the hope of forcing Kyiv into surrendering part of the country’s territory to end the war.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-HAWAII-REFUGEES — A family of five that left Ukraine to go on vacation in Hawaii watched from the islands as Russia invaded their country. Now, they are refugees in the middle of the Pacific, cut off from their family, friends, money and home. By Caleb Jones.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SHIFTING GOALS — With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by a stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia has increasingly focused on grinding down Ukraine’s military in the east in the hope of forcing Kyiv into surrendering part of the country’s territory to end the war. The bulk of the Ukrainian army is concentrated in eastern Ukraine, where it has been locked up in fighting with Moscow-backed separatists in a nearly eight-year conflict. If Russia succeeds in encircling and destroying the Ukrainian forces in the country’s industrial heartland called Donbas, it could try to dictate its terms to Kyiv and, possibly, attempt to split the country in two. By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukraine’s president says his country could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace “without delay” in new talks due to start in Turkey. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that only a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin could end a war that is in its second month. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 760 words, photos, videos, developing. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MIDEAST FALLOUT — Soaring energy and food prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are pushing some Middle Eastern and North African countries to the brink. Millions of people whose lives were already upended by conflict, displacement and poverty are now wondering where their next meals will come from. By Zeina Karam. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS — As the war in Ukraine sees increased Russian attacks on cities and towns, Jewish organizations are trying to evacuate as many of the 10,000 Holocaust survivors living there as possible. In an unexpected twist of history, they are being taken to Germany, the country that unleashed World War II and organized the murder of 6 million Jews across Europe. By Kirsten Grieshaber. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR—WELDING AN ARMY — In a welding shop in the western city of Lviv, workers are adding steel plates and bars to support a machine gun to a donated pickup truck so a volunteer can drive it to the front. The welders are part of a huge volunteer effort playing a role in Ukraine’s resistance, with help from the diaspora. By Cara Anna. SENT: 600 words, photos.

OSCARS-UKRAINE-MOMENT OF SILENCE — For 30 seconds, the Oscars went silent for Ukraine. A tribute that started with words from the Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis ended with the Academy Awards fading to black about midway through Sunday’s show from Los Angeles, with a plea for anyone watching to do whatever possible to send help to those in the war-torn nation. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 350 words, photos.

AP PHOTOS: Day 32: Signs of resolve and collective grief

