Russia says it has confirmed Prigozhin died in the plane crash

Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash

Via AP news wire
Sunday 27 August 2023 11:50
Russia Prigozhin Last Two Months
Russia Prigozhin Last Two Months
(PRIGOZHIN PRESS SERVICE)

Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash.

The committee said in a statement Sunday that after forensic testing, all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash were identified, and their identities “conform to the manifest.”

Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin, along with some of his top lieutenants, were on the list of those on board the plane that crashed Wednesday.

