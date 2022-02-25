AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
FEB 18 – 24, 2022
The week was dominated by tension rising between Russia and Ukraine, culminating in Russia launching a full-scale attack on Thursday. As the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus took place, Ukrainians prepared to evacuate their county. A world away, Milan Fashion Week began.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Jerome Delay, Chief Photographer, Johannesburg.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.