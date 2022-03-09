AP News Digest 3:50 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

PANDEMIC AFRICA-WHO LEADER — Small in stature, big in presence, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti is the first woman to lead the World Health Organization’s Africa office, the capstone of her trailblazing career in which she has overcome discrimination in apartheid South Africa to become one of the world’s top health administrators. By Carley Petesch. SENT: 1,780 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,030 words is also available.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Air raid sirens blared over Ukraine’s capital as officials said they were bolstering defenses in key cities threatened by Russian forces. Thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in almost two weeks of fighting since President Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded. While Russian troops have seen their advance slowed by fiercer than expected Ukrainian resistance, they have laid siege to several cities, trapping civilians inside them with little or no food, water or medicine. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 980 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-THINGS TO KNOW.

UKRAINE-WAR-REDRAWING-EUROPE’S-MAP — Russia has lost influence and friends since the collapse of the Soviet empire in 1989. But the nuclear superpower still holds sway over several of its neighbors in Europe and keeps others in an uneasy neutrality. The war has spawned calls for a fundamental rethink of how the geopolitical map of Europe should be redrawn in the future. By Raf Casert. SENT: 880 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ASSESSING THE WAR — Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the conflict. But the invading force of more than 150,000 troops retains large and possibly decisive advantages in firepower as troops bear down on key cities. By Robert Burns and Lolita C Baldor. SENT: 970 words, photos. Also see MORE ON THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below. For full coverage.

VENEZUELA-US— The Venezuelan government has freed two jailed Americans, including an oil executive imprisoned alongside colleagues for more than four years, as it seeks to improve relations with the Biden administration amid Russia’s war with Ukraine, the White House announced. By Eric Tucker, Regina Garcia Cano and Joshua Goodman. SENT: 970 words, photos.

CLIMATE-WESTERN WILDFIRES — Thinning dense stands of trees across millions of acres of U.S. forestlands is a central piece of the Biden administration’s $50 billion plan to protect against deadly firestorms that have been exploding across western states. But the same warming trends that worsen wildfires will also challenge the administration’s attempts to guard against them. By Brittany Peterson and Matthew Brown. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

SAFE INJECTION SITES — Two modest rooms in New York City are the first places in the country where local officials are allowing illegal drug use in order to make it less deadly. The privately run “overdose prevention centers” are equipped to reverse overdoses. Also known as safe injection sites, they're a bold and controversial contested response to an epidemic of opioid overdose deaths nationwide. By Jennifer Peltz. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

MORE ON THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-HARRIS — Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Warsaw in what is supposed to be an opportunity to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing their country after the Russian invasion. SENT: 790 words, photos. UPCOMING: 900 words after 7:30 a.m. departure.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-EUROPE ENERGY — The calculus to ban Russian oil is more complicated for Europe, which relies far more heavily on Moscow than the United States for both oil and natural gas. By Business Writer David McHugh. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 9 a.m.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-STRANDED BALLET — Unable to return home due to the war, members of the Kyiv Ballet will remain in Paris and extend their performances. UPCOMING: 320 words, photos by 5 a.m.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRIA — The Austrian government said that it won’t start enforcing a vaccine mandate for most adults in mid-March as it had planned. SENT: 160 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that reducing the skyrocketing number of deaths in the latest coronavirus surge is the city’s priority, putting a plan to test the entire population on hold in the latest flip-flop in the government’s pandemic response. SENT: 520 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEACHER TURNOVER — Despite the strains of the pandemic, the vast majority of teachers have stayed in the classroom, according to an analysis of the latest data from several states. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos by 7 a.m.

TRENDING NEWS

WARRIORS-WILL FERRELL — Will Ferrell lightens the mood for slumping Warriors. SENT: 260 words, photos.

SMUGGLED CRITTERS — Border authorities find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing. SENT: 170 words, photos.

BOOKS-BOB DYLAN — Bob Dylan book on “Modern Song” to come out in November. SENT: 180 words, photo.

BOOKS-CORMAC MCCARTHY — Cormac McCarthy has two novels coming out in the fall. SENT: 190 words, photo.

JOPLIN-OFFICERS SHOT — Police: One Missouri officer, suspect die, two officers wounded. SENT: 260 words.

WASHINGTON

BIDEN-INFLATION — President Joe Biden has a solution for high inflation that seems counterintuitive: Bring factory jobs back to the U.S. SENT: 850 words, photo. With BIDEN-GAS PRICE POLITICS — Rising gas prices pose a fresh challenge for Biden.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CONGRESS-SPENDING — Congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies plus billions more to battle the pandemic as part of an overdue $1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

NATIONAL

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — Opening statements are set to begin in the trial of four men who prosecutors say plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 because they were angry about pandemic restrictions she imposed. SENT: 560 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Court begins at 8:30 a.m.

SPACEPORT-GEORGIA — A Georgia county’s plan to build a rocket launch pad for sending satellites into space got rejected by voters in a referendum forced by opponents who feared the project poses safety and environmental risks that outweigh any economic benefits. SENT: 810 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-FAKED KIDNAPPING — A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents was released from jail on bond. SENT: 310 words, photo.

ANDREW YOUNG-BIRTHDAY — Civil rights icon Andrew Young will celebrate his 90th birthday with a string of events that continue his long fight for equity and inclusion. SENT: 640 words, photos.

RELIGIOUS EXPRESSION-ATHLETES — A woman disqualified from a cross-country race for wearing a hijab is celebrating a new Ohio law that stemmed from her experience. SENT: 610 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

SOUTH KOREA-ELECTION — South Koreans are voting for a new president, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions. SENT: 970 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-FLOODS — Australia’s prime minister said he would declare a national emergency following floods across large swathes of the east coast that have claimed 22 lives. SENT: 510 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

INSULIN COSTS — Legislation to limit insulin costs for people with diabetes is getting revived in the Senate. SENT: 710 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Most Asian stock markets rebounded following Wall Street’s decline while Chinese shares sank after inflation edged higher. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 590 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-OFFSHORE OIL — A bid by ExxonMobil to restart offshore oil wells shut down in 2015 after a pipeline leak caused the worst coastal spill in 25 years was rejected amid lingering environmental concerns. SENT: 520 words, photo.

JOB OPENINGS — The Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for January. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after 10 a.m. release, then expanded, photo.

SPORTS

SEAHAWKS-BRONCOS WILSON TRADE — The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of draft picks and players, The Associated Press has learned. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 860 words, photos.

PACKERS-RODGERS — Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions. SENT: 900 words, photos.

PARALYMPICS-PHOTO GALLERY — Images from the first half of Paralympics. SENT: 160 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

