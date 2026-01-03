What to know about the Ukrainian general picked by Zelenskyy to be his new chief of staff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has chosen Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's head of military intelligence, as his new chief of staff, a move that comes at an especially critical moment in Russia's nearly 4-year-old invasion.

Budanov replaces Andrii Yermak, Zelenskyy’s longtime right-hand man who resigned in November after anti-corruption officials raided his apartment in an investigation into alleged graft in Ukraine's energy sector. The move against the powerful aide was a blow to the president that risked disrupting his negotiating strategy amid a U.S. peace effort.

What to know about Budanov:

Rising through the ranks

Budanov has led the military intelligence agency, known by its acronym GUR, since 2020. At 39, he is one of Ukraine's most recognizable and popular wartime figures, known for being the architect of many successful operations targeting Russian military assets, as well as for his independent and enigmatic personality.

A career military intelligence officer, Budanov brings battlefield knowledge to his new position.

He rose through the defense establishment after Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. He also took part in special operations and intelligence missions linked to the fighting with Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine and Crimea before the full-scale invasion of February 2022. He reportedly was wounded during one such operation.

Taking the war to Russian-held territory

Since that invasion, Budanov has become a prominent face of Kyiv’s intelligence effort, appearing regularly in interviews and briefings that mix strategic signaling with psychological pressure on Russia. He has warned frequently of Moscow’s long-term intentions toward Ukraine and the region, portraying the war as an existential struggle for the country’s statehood.

Under Budanov, the GUR expanded its footprint, coordinating intelligence, sabotage and special operations aimed at degrading Russia's military capabilities far beyond the front lines.

Officials have credited the military intelligence service with operations targeting Russian command structures, logistics hubs, energy infrastructure and naval assets, including attacks deep inside Russian territory and occupied areas of Ukraine.

Targeted by Russia

Budanov’s role and public status has made him a target. He reportedly has survived multiple assassination attempts by the Russian security services. In November 2023, his wife, Marianna, was hospitalized in Kyiv with heavy metals poisoning.

His appointment to lead the presidential administration signals a shift at the heart of government to prioritize foreign policy, defense and security amid the intensifying diplomatic efforts to end Russia's invasion. Zelenskyy says a peace deal is “90% ready” but warned that the remaining 10% — believed to include key issues such as territory — would “determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe."

Budanov served as part of the delegation that worked with the U.S. negotiating team. He also has had contact with the Russian side on issues such as coordinating prisoner exchanges. It’s not yet clear what role, if any, he will take in the peace process in his new position.

In his first comments after the appointment was announced, Budanov thanked Zelenskyy for his trust.

“I continue to serve Ukraine,” he wrote on his Telegram page. "For me, it is both an honor and a responsibility — at a historic time for Ukraine — to focus on the critically important issues of the state’s strategic security.”