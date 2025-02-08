Zelenskyy confirms a new Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a new Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s Kursk region and said that North Korean troops were fighting alongside Russian forces there.

“In the areas of the Kursk operation, new assaults have taken place,” Zelenskyy said during his Friday address, adding, “Russia has once again deployed North Korean soldiers alongside its troops.”

According to Zelenskyy, a “significant number” of enemy troops were destroyed. He gave no details but said the losses were in the hundreds.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Saturday that it had repelled a Ukrainian counterattack in the Kursk region.

Russia said Friday its forces had captured the mining town of Toretsk in their latest breakthrough in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenses are creaking. Ukrainian officials did not confirm the report.

South Korea’s military said last month that it suspected North Korea was preparing to send additional troops to Russia after its soldiers suffered heavy casualties. North Korea has been supplying a vast amount of artillery and other conventional weapons to Russia, and last October it sent about 10,000-12,000 troops as well, according to U.S., South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and 10 wounded Saturday in a Ukrainian strike on the city of Makiivka, a town in Ukraine’s partially occupied eastern Donetsk region, Moscow-installed officials said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also said that 36 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight into Saturday in four regions of western and southwestern Russia. No casualties were reported but Rostov regional Gov. Yuri Slyusar said 14 apartment buildings were damaged in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don.

Moscow sent 139 drones into Ukraine overnight into Saturday, Ukrainian officials said. According to Ukraine’s air force, 67 drones were destroyed and 71 electronically jammed.

