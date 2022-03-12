AP Week in Pictures: Global

From March 5-11, 2022

From the devastation of Russia’s war with Ukraine, and the global support of the besieged country during the invasion, to the worldwide celebration of International Women's Day, to athletes competing in the 2022 Winter Paralympics, in Beijing, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

