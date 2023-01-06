For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin‘s troops have started a temporary ceasefire in the Ukraine war to mark Orthodox Christmas.

The ceasefire started at midday on Friday in Moscow (9am UK time) and is set to last for 36 hours on the request of the Russian Orthodox church, Russian state TV confirmed.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the calls for a truce, accusing Russia of wanting to halt Kyiv’s progress in the bitter fight in eastern Ukraine.

US president Joe Biden also pointed out that Putin was ready to bomb “hospitals, nurseries and churches” on 25 December and on New Year’s Eve, but is now calling for a ceasefire.

Biden said: “I found it interesting. He [Putin] was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches … on the 25th and New Year’s. I think he’s trying to find some oxygen.”

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in the US said the ceasefire was just a tactic from Putin to damage Ukraine’s reputation in the war.

The ISW said: “Putin’s announcement that Russian forces will conduct a 36-hour ceasefire in observance of Russian Orthodox Christmas is likely an information operation intended to damage Ukraine’s reputation.

“Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared ceasefire and may have called for the ceasefire to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps toward negotiations.”

Russian forces had ramped up attacks on Ukraine during Christmas and New Year even though the Volodymyr Zelensky administration had called for respite.

Kremlin officials said Mr Putin has ordered the ceasefire from Friday midday for 36 hours on request from the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in view of Christmas being celebrated in Moscow.

The truce call comes after the US said it would dispatch about 50 Bradley vehicles to Ukraine in its latest package worth roughly $2.8bn.