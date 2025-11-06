South Africa investigates how 17 men were duped into joining mercenaries in the Russia-Ukraine war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The South African government said Thursday it will investigate how 17 of its citizens were tricked into joining mercenaries in the Russia-Ukraine war after they asked for help to escape the conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the South African men aged between 20 and 39 were lured into joining mercenary forces “under the pretext of lucrative employment contracts" and had issued distress calls after becoming trapped in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson said it was not yet clear which side the men were fighting on, but Russia has been accused of recruiting men from other countries to fight in the war under the pretext of offering them jobs. It has also been accused of tricking women from South Africa and other parts of Africa into working in Russian drone factories through social media campaigns promising them jobs in fields like catering and hospitality.

"President Ramaphosa and the South African government strongly condemn the exploitation of young vulnerable people by individuals working with foreign military entities," a statement from Ramaphosa's office said. It said the South African government was working through diplomatic channels to repatriate the 17 men.

India and Nepal have said some of their citizens have been recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine under the promise of jobs, while Ukraine has claimed Russia is using mercenaries from African countries and elsewhere in the war.

An Associated Press investigation last year showed how hundreds of women from Africa were duped into working in a drone plant in Tatarstan’s Alabuga Special Economic Zone, about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, as Russia faced an urgent wartime labor shortage.

The South African government warned young women in August to be aware of fake adverts pushed by social media influencers in South Africa promising jobs and study opportunities in Russia.

