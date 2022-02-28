UN: 500,000+ people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded

The U.N. refugee agency says more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week

Via AP news wire
Monday 28 February 2022 11:03
Poland Ukraine Invasion
Poland Ukraine Invasion
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The U.N. refugee agency said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.

UNHCR head Filippo Grandi gave the latest update in a tweet.

Shabia Mantoo, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based agency, said she would soon provide details about the numbers by country.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in