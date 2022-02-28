UN: 500,000+ people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded
The U.N. refugee agency says more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week
The U.N. refugee agency said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.
UNHCR head Filippo Grandi gave the latest update in a tweet.
Shabia Mantoo, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based agency, said she would soon provide details about the numbers by country.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.