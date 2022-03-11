Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Russia widened its offensive against Ukraine by striking airports in the country's west, and said it will bring in thousands of “volunteers” from the Middle East and elsewhere to join its war with Ukraine.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by clicking in Russia-Ukraine war hub on AP Newsroom.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-FEMALE CORRESPONDENTS -- When female television journalists in Ukraine detail military tactics and their human toll, they’re building on the work of women before them who broke into the male-dominated field of war reporting and changed it. By TV Writer Lynn Elber. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia is widening its military offensive in Ukraine, striking near airports in the west of the country for the first time as troops keep up pressure on the capital Kyiv and the U.S. and its allies prepare to revoke Russia’s favored trading status in a new punishment for the invasion. New satellite photos, meanwhile, appeared to show a massive convoy outside the Ukrainian capital has fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv with artillery pieces raised for firing in another potentially ominous movement. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT; developing: 1,290 words, photos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW (both sent; developing).

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-HARRIS - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Romania’s president will meet Friday to discuss growing concerns about the influx of displaced people fleeing Ukraine for elsewhere in eastern Europe due to Russia’s invasion. It’s a problem that Biden administration officials and European leaders warn will likely only get more complicated in the days and weeks ahead. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 450 words, photos.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-AIRPOWER - Russia’s airstrike on a children’s and maternity hospital in Ukraine is stirring memories of the Kremlin’s past aerial campaigns waged in Chechnya and Syria. For now, comparisons with the destruction of the Chechen capital of Grozny, or Aleppo in northern Syria, are premature. By Lorne Cook. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-NATO’S END GAME -- As Western leaders congratulate themselves for their speedy and severe responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they’re also scratching their heads over what happens next. The West has imposed severe sanctions and provided massive amounts of weaponry to Ukrainian fighters. Yet there is little indication that this will end the war. They may not say it publicly, but U.S. officials and their NATO allies don’t see a breaking point for President Vladimir Putin –an economic toll so severe or battlefield losses so devastating that it would convince him to order his troops home and allow Ukraine’s leaders to govern in peace. By Matthew Lee.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-TRADE - President Joe Biden will announce Friday that along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. By Zeke Miller. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-US-BANNED WEAPONS - The U.N. Security Council will meet Friday at Russia’s request to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine.” The Biden administration and Ukraine’s leader reject Russian accusations that Ukraine is running chemical and biological labs with U.S. support. The United States has warned about Russian “false flag” operations creating pretext for the invasion. Its latest comments suggested Russia might seek to create a pretense for further escalating the offensive that has been slowed, but not stopped, by Ukrainian defenders. Russia has been accused of using chemical weapons in assassination attempts against Putin enemies. Its ally Syria has used chemical weapons against its own people in its 11-year civil war. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 900 words, photos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CHINA-BIOLAB CLAIMS (sent).

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GOP-SENATORS - Republican U.S. senators are imploring the Biden administration to reverse course and allow the transfer of Poland’s MiG fighter jets to the Ukrainians to fight the Russian invasion. Forty GOP senators signed onto a letter from Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah urging President Joe Biden to answer the plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more planes. By Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 700 words, photos.

Photo Gallery of Day 15 of the war in Ukraine

