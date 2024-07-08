Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Live view of Kyiv children’s hospital as rescuers search for survivors after Russian missile attack

Lucy Leeson
Monday 08 July 2024 15:51
Comments
Close

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Warning: The following livestream may contain distressing scenes. Viewer discretion is advised.

Watch a live view from outside Kyiv children’s hospital on Monday (8 July) as rescuers search for survivors following a Russian missile attack.

The hospital was hit amid a Russian barrage that targeted five Ukrainian cities and killed at least 36 people while injuring almost 130 others.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his nation would take revenge for the strikes, which his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, described as “genocide”.

“They beat the cities, where there were many people. They hit the children’s hospital. There are children. It is a terror that the world must see and respond to. This is genocide,” he said.

Russia denied aiming at any civilian facilities and claimed without offering evidence that pictures from Kyiv indicated the damage was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in