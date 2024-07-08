Support truly

Warning: The following livestream may contain distressing scenes. Viewer discretion is advised.

Watch a live view from outside Kyiv children’s hospital on Monday (8 July) as rescuers search for survivors following a Russian missile attack.

The hospital was hit amid a Russian barrage that targeted five Ukrainian cities and killed at least 36 people while injuring almost 130 others.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his nation would take revenge for the strikes, which his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, described as “genocide”.

“They beat the cities, where there were many people. They hit the children’s hospital. There are children. It is a terror that the world must see and respond to. This is genocide,” he said.

Russia denied aiming at any civilian facilities and claimed without offering evidence that pictures from Kyiv indicated the damage was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.