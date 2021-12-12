Pope seeks diplomatic end to Russian tensions over Ukraine

Pope Francis has offered prayers for Ukraine and he urged dialogue and not weapons as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine

Via AP news wire
Sunday 12 December 2021 14:26
Vatican Pope
Vatican Pope
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Pope Francis on Sunday offered prayers for Ukraine and urged dialogue and not weapons as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.

Francis didn't mention Russia by name in comments to the faithful during the traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square, but the implications seemed clear as he called for international dialogue to defuse the crisis.

The pontiff prayed for “dear Ukraine, for all its churches and religious communities and all of its people,” and expressed hope that “tensions would be resolved through serious international dialogue and not through arms.”

The Vatican has been loathe to criticize Russia over its Ukraine policies for fear of alienating the Russian Orthodox Church.

Just last week, Francis said he was hoping to meet in the not-too-distant future with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill following their historic 2016 encounter in Cuba.

Recommended

Speaking to reporters as he returned from a trip to Greece and Cyprus Francis said he planned to meet next week with the Russian church’s foreign envoy “to agree on a possible meeting” with Kirill. The pontiff noted that Kirill is due to travel in the coming weeks, but Francis said he was also “ready to go to Moscow” even if diplomatic protocols weren’t yet in place.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in