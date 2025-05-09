The Latest: World marks victory over Nazis 80 years on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Allied in World War II, Russia and Western European powers are now adversaries as they mark 80 years since the surrender of the Nazis.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has divided the continent anew, and the war and its daily death tolls loom large in victory commemorations and events across Europe.

Moscow is hosting a massive parade Friday — along with the leaders of China, Brazil and many others — meant to project Russian power, after Britain, France and the U.S. held ceremonies Thursday. Meanwhile, European Union foreign ministers will gather Friday in Lviv to show support for Ukraine, and European leaders meeting in Oslo are expected to do the same.

Military parade begins in Moscow

Russia began a vast military parade in Moscow's Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

President Vladimir Putin and a host of foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Slovakan Prime Minister Robert Fico, attended the parade.

A massive parade through Red Square and other ceremonies underline Moscow’s efforts to project its power and cement the alliances it has forged while seeking a counterbalance to the West amid the 3-year-old war in Ukraine.

Festivities this year were overshadowed by reports of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Moscow and severe disruptions at the capital’s airports, as well as cellphone internet outages on Wednesday.

What is Victory Day and why does Russia celebrate it on a different day to most Western countries?

Victory Day, which celebrates the surrender of Nazi Germany that ended World War II, is Russia's most important secular holiday.

While most Western countries celebrate the anniversary on May 8, Russia celebrates it on May 9.

Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, supreme commander of the Allied forces in Europe, actually accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany at 2:41 a.m. local time on May 7, in a ceremony at Reims, France. Although the news leaked out by that evening, the official announcement was delayed until the following day as U.S., Britain and France tried to work out differences with the Soviet Union, which felt the surrender didn’t recognize the sacrifices its troops had made in securing victory.

A second surrender document was signed around midnight on May 8 in Berlin, satisfying Soviet concerns.