Rwanda accuses Congolese forces of cross-border shelling
Rwanda’s military has accused neighboring Congolese forces of injuring several civilians in cross-border shelling and asked regional monitors to investigate
Rwanda accuses Congolese forces of cross-border shellingShow all 6
Rwanda’s military has accused neighboring Congolese forces of injuring several civilians in cross-border shelling and asked regional monitors to investigate.
Rwanda Defense Force spokesman Col. Ronald Rwivanga said authorities are “engaging” Congo counterparts over the shelling that Rwanda says struck areas in Musanze district on Monday morning.
Rwanda has asked that the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism urgently investigate.
Some Congolese authorities have accused Rwandan forces of supporting armed groups in mineral-rich eastern Congo, where dozens of such groups are active.
Rwanda has described allegations of supporting rebels in Congo as baseless.
Fighting reportedly continues between Congolese forces and an armed group called M23.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.