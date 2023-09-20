Jump to content

Vanna White extends her time at the puzzle board on 'Wheel of Fortune' for two additional seasons

Vanna White will remain with "Wheel of Fortune'' for two additional seasons

The Associated Press
Wednesday 20 September 2023 16:25
People Vanna White
(2018 Invision)

Vanna White is not giving up her puzzle board when Ryan Seacrest takes over for Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune.” In fact, she will be there for his first two seasons.

Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that White has extended her contract with the game show — taking her through the 2025-26 season. Her contract was expiring at the end of the current 41st season, which Sajak announced earlier this year would be his last.

White and Sajak have worked together since 1982 when “Wheel” began airing in syndication.

Confirmation of White's contract extension was announced while Seacrest was taping an upcoming interview segment for “Sunday Today with Willie Geist."

Seacrest called it “great news” and said that he has “been excited to work with her" and “can't wait.”

He will make his “Wheel of Fortune” debut next fall.

