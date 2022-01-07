Ryanair to close base at Germany's Frankfurt Airport
Budget airline Ryanair says it will stop serving Germany’s busiest airport at the end of March and close its base there
Budget airline Ryanair said Friday that it plans to stop serving Frankfurt Airport Germany s busiest, at the end of March. and close its base there.
Ryanair said it is closing its base in Frankfurt and reallocating its five planes there to other airports that “have responded with lower airport charges to stimulate traffic recovery.”
The airline complained that instead of providing incentives as the aviation industry struggles with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Frankfurt Airport “has chosen to increase prices even further, making Frankfurt uncompetitive with European airports.”
The Ireland-based company said that all Frankfurt-based flight crew “can secure alternative positions within the Ryanair network" and that passengers affected by cancellations would receive notifications and refunds “over the coming days.”
