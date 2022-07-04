1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub

Sacramento police say one person was killed and four wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a downtown nightclub

Via AP news wire
Monday 04 July 2022 17:30

One person was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a nightclub in downtown Sacramento, police said.

Police Chief Kathy Lester told the Sacramento Bee that authorities received a call about shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday after a club let out patrons.

The four wounded people were taken hospitals, she said. The victims were not immediately identified.

“What we know now is very limited,” Lester said.

Police did not immediately disclose any information about a suspect or suspects and messages seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Lester said police are seeking witnesses to come forward with additional information about the shooting. They asked people to submit possible video evidence.

