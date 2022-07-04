1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub
Sacramento police say one person was killed and four wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a downtown nightclub
1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting outside Sacramento nightclubShow all 6
One person was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a nightclub in downtown Sacramento, police said.
Police Chief Kathy Lester told the Sacramento Bee that authorities received a call about shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday after a club let out patrons.
The four wounded people were taken hospitals, she said. The victims were not immediately identified.
“What we know now is very limited,” Lester said.
Police did not immediately disclose any information about a suspect or suspects and messages seeking comment were not immediately returned.
Lester said police are seeking witnesses to come forward with additional information about the shooting. They asked people to submit possible video evidence.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.