Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting
Police in Sacramento say six people are dead and at least nine others are injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento
Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shootingShow all 4
Police in Sacramento say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.
The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.
Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.
Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in Sacramento say multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in the city's downtown.
The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.
Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”
Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.