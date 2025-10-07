Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Helicopter crashes onto highway in Sacramento, closing eastbound lanes

Officials say an aircraft that appeared to be a medical helicopter crashed on a highway in Sacramento, closing the eastbound lanes

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 07 October 2025 05:59 BST
Sacramento Helicopter Crash
Sacramento Helicopter Crash (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

An aircraft that appeared to be a medical helicopter crashed on a highway in Sacramento on Monday evening, closing the eastbound lanes, according to officials.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m., according to officer Mike Carrillo, a spokesperson for the Valley Division of California Highway Patrol.

In images posted online, a long line of cars on Highway 50 could be seen backed up just behind a crashed helicopter. Information about the number of people on board or injuries was not immediately available.

“The cause of the crash is still under investigation and multiple agencies are responding," Carrillo said, adding that emergency crews and CHP were on the scene.

He said residents should expect delays on the highway and use alternate routes.

“We ask the public to avoid the area and allow emergency crews to work safely,” he said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in