Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church

Authorities say a man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 01 March 2022 02:53
California Shooting
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. The identity of the other victim wasn't immediately known.

Grassman said he didn't know if the family members belonged to the the church.

