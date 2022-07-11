Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

China auto sales rebound in June after weak first half

An industry group says China’s auto sales rose by a lackluster 3.4% over a year earlier in the first half of 2022 as anti-virus controls kept buyers away from dealerships

Via AP news wire
Monday 11 July 2022 09:37
China Auto Sales
China Auto Sales
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

China’s auto sales rose by a lackluster 3.4% over a year earlier in the first half of 2022 as anti-virus controls kept buyers away from dealerships, but demand in the industry’s biggest global market rebounded in June, an industry group reported Monday.

Sales in January-June rose to 10.4 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. June sales jumped 41.2% over a year earlier to 2.2 million after controls that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers were eased.

Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, fell 6.6% over a year earlier in the first half to 12.1 million, CAAM reported. Total sales in June rose 23.8% to 2.5 million.

The decline in total sales was less severe than an estimate of a 7.1% contraction released Friday by CAAM based on data from major brands. Growth in June sales was stronger than the earlier 20.9% estimate.

China’s auto sales have suffered from consumer jitters over an economic downturn and anti-virus controls imposed starting in late March.

Recommended

Production has been hampered by shortages of processor chips and disruption of global supply chains.

The downturn squeezes cash flow for global automakers that are looking to China to drive sales growth and are spending billions of dollars to meet government sales quotas for electric vehicles.

Sales of electric and gasoline-electric SUVs and sedans rose 130% over a year ago in June to 596,000, according to CAAM. Sales in the first half of 2020 rose 115% to 2.6 million, accounting for half the global market.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in