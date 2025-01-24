US home sales in 2024 fell to the lowest level in nearly years as prices, and mortgages, soar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in 2024 to a nearly 30-year low for the second time in as many years as elevated mortgage rates, rising home prices and few properties on the market freeze prospective homebuyers out of the market.

The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing U.S. home sales totaled 4.06 million last year, a 0.7% decline from 2023. That is the weakest year for home sales since 1995, echoing the full-year results from 2023.

The median national home price for all of last year rose 4.7% to an all-time high $407,500, the NAR said.

The U.S. housing market has been in a sales slump dating back to 2022, when mortgage rates began to climb from pandemic-era lows. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage surged to a 23-year high of nearly 8% in October 2023 and briefly fell to a 2-year low last September, but has been mostly hovering around 7%, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

The elevated home loan borrowing costs have limited home hunters’ buying power on top of years of soaring prices. A dearth of homes for sale, meanwhile, have helped prop up prices, helping to keep many homebuyers and sellers on the sidelines.

At the end of December, there were just 1.15 million homes on the market, NAR said. That's well below the monthly historical average of about 2.25 million.

The available inventory at the end of last month amounts to a 3.3-month supply, going by the current sales pace. In a more balanced market between buyers and sellers, there is a 4- to 6-month supply.

Home sales in December rose 2.2% from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis to a 4.24 million annual pace. That's the third straight monthly increase in sales and tops the 4.2 million pace forecast by analysts polled by FactSet.

Sales rose 9.3% in December versus the same month last year.

The median home sales price rose for the 18th consecutive month in December to $404,000, up 6% from a year earlier.