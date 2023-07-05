1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland's Eastern Shore

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland’s Eastern Shore early Wednesday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly after midnight, according to a statement posted on social media. Salisbury is a city of about 33,200 people about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Washington, D.C.

Investigators determined that seven people were shot and one victim, a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The other six victims were being treated at a hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but there was an active investigation, Capt. Timothy Robinson said by telephone.

The Salisbury shooting was one of several mass shootings over the holiday weekend, including fatal shootings in Baltimore, Fort Worth, Texas, and Philadelphia.

In a statement, Gov. Wes Moore said he had been in touch with local leaders and will help in any way possible.

“In just a few days, two mass shootings in our beloved state have taken lives and ripped at the fabric of our communities. I grieve with the victims in Salisbury and their loved ones, as well as the community that has lost one of their own. To those who are hurting: My heart is with you,” Moore said, noting that the shootings show that “gun violence is not something that any one community or any one group is wrestling with.”