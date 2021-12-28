20 injured after Greyhound bus veers off Utah highway
Twenty people were injured when a Greyhound bus headed to Las Vegas veered off a highway and rolled over in central Utah late Monday night
Twenty people were injured when a Greyhound bus headed to Las Vegas veered off a highway and rolled over in central Utah officials said Tuesday.
The passengers who were hurt in the Monday night crash were taken to area hospitals with a range of minor to serious injuries, but all were expected to survive, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
Investigators don't know yet what caused the Greyhound bus to veer off the highway and roll over on its side about 100 yards (91 meters) from the road, Roden said.
A snowstorm hit many parts of the state Monday night, but Roden said road conditions didn't seem too bad on the part of Interstate 70 in Emery County where the crash occurred, even though pictures of the overturned bus show snow on the ground.
Thirty-eight people were aboard the bus, including the driver. It had taken off from Green River, Utah, and was in route to Las Vegas, he said.
Greyhound officials didn't immediately return an email seeking comment about the crash.
