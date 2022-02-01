Ski jumper Marita Kramer ruled out of Olympics with virus

Ski jumper Marita Kramer will miss the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 01 February 2022 13:48
Ski jumper Marita Kramer will miss the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the Austrian team said Tuesday.

Kramer cannot travel after a PCR test in Salzburg confirmed the infection detected over the weekend in Germany the Austrian ski federation said.

The 20-year-old Kramer was due to compete at her first Winter Olympics. The women’s normal hill competition on Saturday is one of the first medal events of the Beijing Games.

She has won six World Cup events this season and leads the standings.

