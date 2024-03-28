Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live as disgraced crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried is sentenced for fraud

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 28 March 2024 13:12
Watch live as disgraced crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried is sentenced for fraud on Tursday (28 Marc).

The former billionaire entrepreneur who founded the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company FTX, will appear in a Manhattan federal court to be sentenced on several fraud and conspiracy charges.

Just four months ago, a jury determined that Bankman-Fried, 32, had lied to FTX investors, lenders and customers and used their money to build himself up as the “King of Crypto”.

He was convicted on a total of seven charges: two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy.

On Thursday, Bankman-Fried will return to court where District Judge Lewis Kaplan will hand down a sentence of up to 110 years in prison,

Federal prosecutors have asked Judge Kaplan to sentence him to between 40 and 50 years. Bankman-Fried’s lawyers meanwhile have pushed back on that, saying no more than 6.5 years is appropriate given he is a non-violent first offender.

