For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as disgraced crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried is sentenced for fraud on Tursday (28 Marc).

The former billionaire entrepreneur who founded the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency company FTX, will appear in a Manhattan federal court to be sentenced on several fraud and conspiracy charges.

Just four months ago, a jury determined that Bankman-Fried, 32, had lied to FTX investors, lenders and customers and used their money to build himself up as the “King of Crypto”.

He was convicted on a total of seven charges: two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy.

On Thursday, Bankman-Fried will return to court where District Judge Lewis Kaplan will hand down a sentence of up to 110 years in prison,

Federal prosecutors have asked Judge Kaplan to sentence him to between 40 and 50 years. Bankman-Fried’s lawyers meanwhile have pushed back on that, saying no more than 6.5 years is appropriate given he is a non-violent first offender.