Padres warn fans about abusive behavior ahead of NLDS Game 3 against Dodgers

The San Diego Padres have reminded fans about their zero-tolerance policy for bad behavior ahead of Game 3 of their NL Division Series against rival Los Angeles, which turned contentious Sunday night when tempers flared on the field and in the stands at Dodger Stadium.

Game 2 was delayed for 12 minutes after rowdy fans tossed baseballs in the direction of San Diego left fielder Jurickson Profar, and then threw trash onto the outfield. Profar had robbed Mookie Betts of a home run in the first inning, reaching into the stands behind the low left-field wall. He trolled the fans by staring at them and then hopping up and down several times before throwing the ball to the infield.

Additionally, Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty and Padres third baseman Manny Machado directed expletives at each other a handful of times, including after Flaherty hit Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch and after he struck out Machado.

Game 3 is Tuesday night and Game 4 is Wednesday night at Petco Park.

In a statement emailed to season ticket holders and posted on social media, Padres team president Erik Greupner credited fans with creating the best home-field advantage in baseball while reiterating that any fan who throws items onto the field or makes offensive, foul or abusive comments to anyone will be ejected.

“Our game is at its best when our players and fans give everything they have for their team and city while showing respect and sportsmanship towards players and fans of the opposing team,” Greupner wrote. “There is never an excuse for abusive speech or behavior towards others at Petco Park.

“As we continue our push for a World Series Championship, our team needs you more than ever,” Greupner added. “Please continue to cheer for the Padres with all you have while showing class and good sportsmanship to those around you.”

The Padres drew a club-record 3,314,593 fans to the downtown ballpark, with 56 sellouts in 80 games. They gave up one home game to play a two-game opening series in Seoul, South Korea, against the Dodgers.

