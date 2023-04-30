Machado leads 11-HR Mexico City slugfest, Padres top Giants

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manny Machado put San Diego ahead in the seventh inning with his second homer and the 11th of the night, and the San Diego Padres outslugged the San Francisco Giants 16-11 Saturday night in Major League Baseball’s first game in Mexico City.

Nelson Cruz, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis and Xander Bogaerts also went deep for the Padres, who outhomered the Giants 6-5 and outhit them 17-13 in the thin air of Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, which opened in 2019. At 7,349 feet above sea level, this two-game series is the highest elevation for big league games. MLB’s previous regular-season trips to Mexico were for games in Monterrey.

San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford, Lamonte Wade Jr. and Mitch Haniger homered off Joe Musgrove. Blake Sabol hit a two-run homer in the seventh against Steven Wilson that tied the score 10-10, and David Villar homered five pitches later.

That lead didn’t last long against the Padres, who were the home team and scored in seven of eight innings in which they batted.

Before a crowd of 19,611, Tatis doubled off Tyler Rogers (0-1) and Machado hit his fourth home run of the season. The Padres tacked on four more runs in the eighth, when Trent Grisham hit a two-run double and Cruz had a two-run single.

Cruz went 5 for 6 with four RBIs and became the oldest player to homer for the Padres when he went deep leading off the third inning against Sean Manaea. Cruz was 42 years, 302 days, surpassing Rickey Henderson at 42 years, 283 days on Oct. 4, 2001.

Soto and Bogaerts homered on consecutive pitches from Jakob Junis in the fourth, and Tatis and Machado went deep in a three-pitch span against Junis in the fifth. After every home run, the Padres celebrated by topping the hitter with a green, red, white and black sombrero that Tatis picked up during promotional events Friday.

Bogaerts became the first player to homer in regular-season games in four countries, adding to his previous drives in the U.S., Canada and England.

Tom Cogrove (1-0), a 26-year-old left-hander who played at Manhattan College, won in his major league debut in the seventh for the Padres. He relieved in the seventh with a runner at third and retired Joc Pederson on a groundout.

Thairo Estrada had four hits, and Estrada and Haniger each drove in three runs.

San Francisco wore black jerseys with “Los Gigantes” across the chest while San Diego was in its Nike City Connect uniforms of pink, gold and green on white.

The Giants trailed 3-0 and 5-2, went ahead 8-5 with a six-run fourth and fell behind 9-8 in the fifth. After holding the Padres scoreless for the only time in the sixth inning, the Giants took an 11-10 lead in the seventh.

Manaea allowed five runs and five hits in just two innings, and Musgrove gave up seven runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: IF/OF Brandon Dion was recalled from Triple-A El Paso as the team´s 27th man for the series.

Giants: IF/OF Brett Wisely was added to the roster as the 27th player for the Mexico series. Wisely, in 12 Triple-A games, is batting .304 with eight RBIs…Brandon Crawford left the game against the Padres with right calf tightness.

UP NEXT

RHP Yu Darvish (1-2, 3.00 ERA) is set to start Sunday for the Padres and RHP Alex Cobb (1-1, 1.91 ERA) for the Giants.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports