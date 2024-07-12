Jump to content

Smoking laptop in passenger's bag prompts evacuation on American Airlines flight in San Francisco

American Airlines says a smoking laptop in a passenger’s bag prompted an evacuation on one of its flights headed to Miami from San Francisco International Airport

Via AP news wire
Saturday 13 July 2024 00:45
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A smoking laptop in a passenger's bag prompted an evacuation on an American Airlines flight headed to Miami from San Francisco International Airport Friday, according to the airline.

One person sustained minor injuries while exiting that required transport to a hospital, the airline said. Passengers evacuated via emergency slides and a jet bridge.

Two other passengers also reported minor injuries, according to the San Francisco Fire Department, which responded to the incident.

Crews reported the smoking laptop as passengers were boarding, the airline said.

American Airlines flight 2045 was scheduled to depart San Francisco at 12:15 p.m. for Miami. The flight will depart later Friday.

Steve Kulm, a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration, said the agency will investigate.

