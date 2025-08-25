Photos of crews battling the wildfires in Northern California wine country

Thousands of homes are under evacuation orders and warnings because of wildfires in Northern California wine country. Firefighters backed by helicopters were working Sunday to try to contain the blazes amid dry, hot weather. Cal Fire says the Pickett Fire in Napa County north of San Francisco has grown to more than 10 square miles (25 square kilometers) and was 11% contained.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in