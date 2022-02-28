Officer finds boy, 2, in car stolen in Northern California
Northern California authorities found a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen
Authorities in Northern California found a 2-year-old boy still inside a car that was stolen before dawn in the San Francisco Bay Area.
An officer found the 3-foot-tall child and the missing car Sunday evening about 4 miles from where he’d been abducted.
“As a precautionary measure Jacob has been taken to a local hospital,” Sunnyvale DPS tweeted. “He appears to be unharmed and healthy.”
Police said the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while Jacob Jardine's mother was unloading groceries at a motel at about 4 a.m. in the city of Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco.
The California Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert about the missing child 13 hours after it was issued for five bay area counties.
There was no immediate indication whether the thief or thieves knew the child was in the car when it was stolen, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Investigators did not say if they had suspects or release any descriptions.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.