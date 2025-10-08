San Francisco's Fleet Week goes on despite federal shutdown, with help from Canada and Colombia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government shutdown has grounded the Blue Angels from its crowd-pleasing, stunt-filled airshow at San Francisco's Fleet Week. But Royal Canadian pilots and Colombian sailors will be on hand to make sure the show goes on, organizers said Wednesday.

The three-masted ARC Gloria, which is the official flagship of the Colombian Navy, will arrive at the Port of San Francisco on Thursday and the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Snowbirds will headline the air show this weekend.

The late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein started Fleet Week in 1981, as a civic celebration of and tribute to all those who serve in the armed forces.

“And nearly every October since, the sound of jets has become a familiar soundtrack over the city,” said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie at a press event held at the city's iconic Fisherman's Wharf, with the flags of America, Colombia and Canada flapping behind him.

The festival attracts over 1 million visitors who stay in San Francisco’s hotels, eat at its restaurants and gobble up its natural beauty. There is also live music, ship tours and exhibits focused on military readiness and local disaster response readiness.

Officials said the air show will remain world class, with the Snowbirds performing military aerobatics.

Sonia Marina Pereira Portilla, the Consul General of Colombia, said San Francisco was the perfect city to welcome the ARC Gloria. The tall-ship has visited ports around the world, bringing with it, she said, “the culture, the identity and the goodwill” of Colombia.

“Let us seize this moment to strengthen the friendship between our people," she said.