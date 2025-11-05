DoorDash reports more orders than expected in third quarter, but warns of higher expenses ahead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DoorDash reported higher-than-expected orders and revenue in the third quarter but warned investors that it will be spending significantly more on product development next year.

The San Francisco-based delivery company said Wednesday its total orders rose 21% to 776 million in the July-September period. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of 770 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

DoorDash said its revenue jumped 27% to $3.45 billion. That also beat analysts’ forecasts of $3.35 billion.

DoorDash cited strong growth in monthly active users and DashPass members. It also noted the addition of several supermarket chains to its platform in July, including Superior Grocers and Lucky’s Markets.

DoorDash’s net income rose 51% to $244 million, or 55 cents per share. That was lower than the 65-cent profit Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

DoorDash shares fell 16% in after-hours trading Wednesday.

DoorDash said Wednesday it has more product development underway than at any point in its history.

In late September, it announced it was adding restaurant reservations to its app. It also introduced an autonomous robot, Dot, which will soon be providing deliveries in the greater Phoenix area. The company is also adding tools to improve service and logistics, including a new mapping platform and a smart scale which will help restaurant owners know if an order is missing something before a DoorDash driver picks it up.

DoorDash said that work will be accelerating in 2026, and it expects to spend several hundred million dollars more on new initiatives and product development than it did in 2025.

“We wish there was a way to grow a baby into an adult without investment, or to see the baby grow into an adult overnight, but we do not believe this is how life or business works,” DoorDash said in a statement. “Instead, we attempt to invest in a way that manages to milestones, allocating the appropriate amount of time and resources at the right stage of development.”