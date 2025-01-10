Winter storm lets southern states enjoy a rare snow day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When life gives you a snow day, make a snowman.

Across the southern U.S., millions of residents woke up Friday to a rare chance to bust out the mittens and snow pants thanks to a cold snap that dumped snow in their backyards.

While the chilly conditions sparked warnings from state officials about treacherous icy roads and forced mass school cancellations, many stuck at home were determined to make the most of the heavy snowfall.

In Little Rock, Arkansas, Tyshae Sanders and her boyfriend Terrell Bryant decided to build an igloo in the front yard of their home. The two were using a plastic bin to build snow blocks needed to create the structure. Sanders said she hoped to be able to build one 5 feet tall by the end of Friday.

“Why couldn’t this happen when we was kids?” Bryant, 34, said with a laugh.

“It could be more,” Sanders, 30, said. “I’m still wishing for a blizzard.”

In a hilly southeast Atlanta neighborhood, where three or four inches (about 7.6 to 10 centimeters) of snow fell in the early morning hours, kids and some adults grabbed sleds and anything else that might slide. Like many in the South, streets remained unplowed and the few drivers who braved the snowy conditions crept along at cautious speeds.

“My first thought was, ‘Wow!’” Mikayla Johnson, 12, said of awakening to a blanket of white. “We haven’t had snow since I was, like, 4 – good snow, at least. So I was really happy.”

“I thought, ‘I can’t believe all the hype was true,’” her dad, Nate Johnson, said after predictions over the last few days varied and forecasts in recent years have promised snow that never materialized.

The two had already made snow angels and snowmen in between chatting with neighbors.

“Playing, warming up, playing, warming up, playing, warming up,” Nate Johnson said, describing their morning.

Over in Tennessee, Markus Eberl and his 3-year-old daughter, Lulu, also flocked to a street known as a local sledding hill where other neighborhood children were congregating.

“Everything is closed, so I’m happy to spend time with my daughter and enjoy the snow,” said Eberl, a native of Germany who has lived for 15 years in Nashville. “It’s so rare to have a full day of snow here. So this is great.”

It was Lulu’s first time sledding, but Eberl said that was not what she was most interested in at the moment.

“She’s right now taken to making snowmen and building snowballs and snow angels," he said.

Using both hands, Lulu hoisted a giant snowball larger than her head and then licked it.

Others saw the snow as an opportunity to earn a little cash. Fourteen-year-olds Sydney Lasher and Zoe Russell, also in Nashville, had posted on Facebook that they were offering to shovel driveways and steps.

“We did this last year, and it was a lot of fun,” Sydney said, adding that they will knock on doors to find any takers.

As to how much they charge, “We kind of let the people decide,” Zoe said, adding that they earned about $500 last year.

Nearby, Darnell Ramey made snowballs at a Nashville bus stop and encouraged others to join him in finding fun in the snow.

“This is a one-opportunity thing to get out and come and enjoy some of this snow that’s coming down,” he said. “Not run from it, but run into it!”