Watch live: Funeral service of former U.S. Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the funeral service of former U.S. Justice Sandra Day O’Connor takes place at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C (19 December.)

Justice O’Connor, who was the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, passed away on 1 December, aged 93, due to complications related to advanced dementia.

The funeral comes a day after she was laid in repose at the Supreme Court, a tradition for justices, where the late justice’s law clerks, members of Congress, and the public paid their respects in the Court’s Great Hall on Monday.

Mrs O’Connor was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and served until 2006. She retired to look after her husband following his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts are expected to deliver eulogies at the invitation-only gathering.