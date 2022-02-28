List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
“Ted Lasso” has emerged with two honors at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards
A partial list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California.
Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Female supporting actor, film: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Male actor, comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Female actor, comedy series: Jean Smart," Hacks"
Comedy series ensemble: “Ted Lasso”
Television stunt ensemble: “Squid Game”
Film stunt ensemble: “No Time to Die”
