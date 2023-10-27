AP PHOTOS: Pan American Games bring together Olympic hopefuls from 41 nations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Athletes from 41 nations are competing at The Pan American Games in the capital of Chile, Santiago, and many are looking to qualify for the Olympics. The Games are the largest multi-sport event in the Americas and are held every four years, preceding the Olympics by a year.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made of competitions this week.

