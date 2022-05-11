Brazilian police arrest dozens selling crack in Sao Paulo
Hundreds of policemen raided a plaza in Brazilian city Sao Paulo on Wednesday, arresting dozens of people selling crack and cocaine and destroying addicts’ tents
Brazilian police arrest dozens selling crack in Sao PauloShow all 8
Hundreds of police officers raided a plaza in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, arresting dozens of people selling crack and cocaine and destroying addicts’ tents in Brazil's largest city.
A total 650 agents participated in the raid, and the arrest and search warrants were a product of intelligence work and investigation, police said in a statement.
Helicopter footage from local television station Record showed addicts leaving the square after the raid.
The Princesa Isabel square is close to a region nicknamed “Crackland” where hundreds of addicts gather every day to buy drugs. Some come from cities in Sao Paulo state’s countryside and end up living there permanently.
Last month, Sao Paulo’s City Hall installed barricades around the square to prevent addicts from using it. The barricades were soon removed, and the square once again filled with tents.
Raids and similar actions by police in recent years have only sent addicts to other parts of Sao Paulo’s city center.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.