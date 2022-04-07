Sarah Jessica Parker sidelined as Broadway fights virus

The second shoe has dropped at “Plaza Suite” on Broadway.

First Matthew Broderick tested positive for COVID-19 and a few days later his wife and co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, has done so herself.

Parker tested positive Thursday and the show has been canceled. What happens with future performances “will be announced as soon as possible,” according to producers.

The show had kept going despite Broderick's absence on Tuesday with an understudy, but with neither star — who play three couples over three acts in a hotel suite — available, producers had little options.

The twin cases at “Plaza Suite” comes at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in the city and on Broadway again.

The musical “A Strange Loop” canceled its first preview performance after COVID-19 cases were discovered within the company and the off-Broadway musical “Suffs” has been derailed. Daniel Craig has also been sidelined from his revival of “Macbeth.”

