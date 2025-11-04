Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Fire at a retiree boarding house in Bosnia kills several people, media reports say

Bosnian news media reports say a fire at a boarding house for retirees in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla has killed several people

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 04 November 2025 22:09 GMT

A fire at a boarding house for retirees Tuesday in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla has killed several people, Bosnian media reported.

The Dnevni Avaz daily reported that at least eight people were killed when the fire erupted on one of the higher floors of the building.

The newspaper and other Bosnia media outlets cited police sources in reporting on the deadly fire, but police had not yet publicly confirmed details.

Media images from the scene showed a blaze on one of the facility's floors. Firefighters evacuated the building.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in