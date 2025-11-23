Bosnian Serbs vote to choose president after separatist leader Dodik was removed from office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Voters in the Serb-run part of Bosnia cast ballots on Sunday to elect a new president after former pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik was removed from office over separatist policies that were stoking instability in the ethnically tense Balkan nation.

Dodik was ousted in August when a Bosnian court convicted him of disobeying the orders of the international High Representative for Bosnia, sentenced him to a year in prison and banned him from holding any public office. He has since paid a fine to stay away from jail and stepped aside as president while staying at the helm of his governing Party of Independent Social Democrats.

Sunday’s snap ballot pits Sinisa Karan, who is backed by Dodik, against Branko Blanusa, a university professor who is a candidate of the opposition Serb Democratic Party. Four more contenders are in the race but they are not considered strong candidates.

Blanusa said upon casting his ballot in the northwestern town of Banja Luka that “the election campaign passed in a fair and tolerant atmosphere.”

“I hope the election day will be the same,” Blanusa added, urging a high turnout among the 1.2 million Bosnian Serb voters.

Bosnian Serbs are in charge of about one-half of Bosnia, which is called Republika Srpska. The other half is run jointly by Bosniaks, who are mainly Muslims, and Croats. The two entities are bound together by a central administration.

Bosnia’s complex political structure was established 30 years ago in a U.S.-brokered peace agreement to end a bloody 1992-95 ethnic conflict that killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.

The war started when Bosnia declared independence from Yugoslavia and the country’s Serbs took up arms to carve up their own territory, hoping to join with neighboring Serbia. Dodik still advocates eventual separation of the Serb-controlled entity from Bosnia, which he has repeatedly declared unviable.

Dodik had faced U.S. and British sanctions for such policies. But the United States lifted the sanctions last month after Dodik agreed to step down. He also has repeatedly clashed with the international envoy overseeing the peace, Christian Schmidt, and declared his decisions illegal in Republika Srpska.

Dodik has actively taken part in Karan’s election campaign. He told voters that “I will remain with you to fight for our political goals" and Karan’s “victory will be my victory too."